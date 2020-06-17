Starting today, tourists visiting the Volkswagen Transparent Factory in Dresden, Germany will have one more attraction on their visit. And is that the German manufacturer has launched a curious experience called Mach-Mit (Join !, in Spanish) with which will allow visitors to assist in the manufacture of the electric Volkswagen e-Golf. Of course, always under the watchful eye of a qualified company employee.

Visitors to the Transparent Factory will be able to accompany the cars along the production line for a time, and will be able to take part in the manufacture of the e-Golf themselves. up to five different stations, following the instructions of qualified employees and under their care.

Those who participate in this original experience will be able to help, for example, in the installation of the rear lights on the boot lid. They can also help by affixing the ‘e-Golf’ logo to the car body, installing the front radiator and mounting the front grille with the brand’s logo. The experience also includes participating in the union of the powertrain with the bodywork, a very special moment during production that is often referred to as ‘marriage’.

The experience it lasts a total of 2 and a half hours and costs 215 euros. It includes a guided tour of the entire factory and can now be booked from the factory website. As is logical considering the current circumstances, the use of a mask is mandatory and there is a limitation of 4 people per group.

Another interesting point is that it is planned Offer the same package for the Volkswagen ID.3 from 2021. The ID.3 will also be manufactured in Dresden (in addition to Zwickau, where it is currently produced) from later this year. After several fluctuations in the launch date, the first units of the new ID.3 will finally arrive at the dealerships next September.

Veteran Volkswagen e-Golf continues to be a best seller

Although the new eighth generation Golf is already sold, the previous generation electric e-Golf will continue to be manufactured until the end of this year (November, expected) given its good sales volume. So much so that, so far in 2020, e-Golf is Germany’s best-selling electric car and third in the European Union, only behind the Renault ZOE and the Tesla Model 3. Something that, while the new models arrive, is coming very well to Volkswagen to sell emission-free cars that reduce the Group’s average CO2.

The current Volkswagen e-Golf is the electric version of the 2017 Golf. It has an electric motor with 136 HP of power and a lithium-ion battery with a gross capacity of 35.8 kWh, offering 232 km of WLTP autonomy. It has a price of 33,225 euros, without discounts and before aid from the new MOVES 2020 Plan.