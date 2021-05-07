Tourists could get vaccinated against covid-19 in New York City

Broadway will reopen in September at full capacity 0:43

(CNN) – New York City has already administered 6,809,451 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported Thursday.

City officials also announced their intention to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to any tourist visiting New York City, pending state approval.

De Blasio announced that the city wants to install mobile vaccination posts against COVID-19 in several tourist attractions in the city, such as Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge Park and Highline, to offer the J&J vaccine. The mayor said the city needs state approval to vaccinate non-New Yorkers and that they plan to start as soon as they get that approval.

“This summer we are going to see how tourism is reborn in New York City,” said de Blasio.