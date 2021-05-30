Tourist vouchers to travel: these CCAA pay you part of the trip if you visit them this summer

The arrival of the summer holidays is just around the corner. The increasingly summer temperatures encourage tourists to book their rest days in advance, which is why several autonomous communities have launched a tourist voucher for travelers to obtain significant discounts on accommodation, restaurants or excursions.

These bonds are intended to encourage as many tourists as possible to the regions that have launched them, some 10 communities so far.

ANDALUSIA

Your tourist voucher is intended for the people registered in the community or holders of an Andalusian or Andalusian Abroad Card. Anyone who meets the aforementioned requirement and wants to travel through Andalusia outside of their place of residence, can hire a minimum of two nights in an accommodation establishment that has the “Safe Andalusia” label and the community will reimburse, once the trip, 25% of the amount of the accommodation service including, where appropriate, the breakfast service, with a maximum of 200 euros.

ARAGON

With this voucher, the Aragonese community intends to “introduce a stimulus to economic activity” in the tourism sector. The discount limit has been set at a maximum of 300 euros, although it may increase to 40% for a minimum stay of two nights and recreational activities, sports, etc. It will be divided into two batches, first until July 15, and later, from September 1 to December 20.

The requirements are to be of legal age with legal and stable residence in Spain, at least for the duration of the program, and book at one of the establishments on the website created for this purpose.

CASTILLA LA MANCHA

The voucher is based on a call for grants by which the companies that are part of the program can offer discounts on the price of hotel stays to their customers. As explained from the tourist management, lThe discounts are variable depending on what each beneficiary company stipulates.

These can be up to 12 euros per room and night in hostels and 1-star hotels, up to 20 euros per room and night in 2 and 3-star hotels and up to 30 euros per night in 4 and 5-star hotels. To access these discounts, you must contact the travel agencies that are part of the subsidy program and book one of the 144 accommodations registered in this initiative.

CASTILLA AND LEÓN

The community offers discounts of up to 50% in accommodation, catering establishments, hiring guides and active tourism services.

The amount of these discounts range between 125 and 420 euros depending on the different modalities of the type of voucher that is acquired: a prepaid card through a single financial institution established for it. Bonuses will be available from September 15 to May 31, 2022.

MADRID’S COMMUNITY

Tourists will be able to obtain discounts on nights of tourist accommodation (from one night on), as well as on other services related to food, health and well-being, guided visits or tourist and sports activities. They will be discounts of up to 600 euros per person, for those who come from July until the end of the year.

In this way, each person can request a bonus per month, during the validity of the program, and will have a period of ten days from the download of the voucher to redeem it. Likewise, another advantage of this program, according to the regional government, is that the payment of the amounts to the establishments and travel agencies will be done in one month, in order to avoid damage to these companies, mostly SMEs, which would have to finance the bonds, as happens in other autonomous communities.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

This region will have discount up to 70% of the contracted services, with a limit of 600 euros. The voucher will be used to cover both accommodation and living expenses as well as excursions or sports services. The only requirements are to be of legal age and be registered in the Valencian Community. The minimum stay in the accommodation must be two nights.

ESTREMADURA

In the case of the Extremadura region, discounts range from 50% and 75% of the cost of accommodation services, with a minimum stay of two nights. It can also be used in guided tours and other tourist activities. In the case of discounts for Badajoz, the deadline ended on March 31, but until next May 31 they can be requested for trips to Cáceres.

The voucher will be sent automatically as the payment is made. In this case, although the deadline ends this next week, the discounts can be redeemed until December 2021.

GALICIA

Initially, this bonus was created for health personnel who have worked during the pandemic, and its term expires on May 31. However, it has spread to the rest of the Galician population, with a term of use until December 2021.

This consists of a tourist card for which 60% of the cost of the voucher will be contributed, while the beneficiary citizen must contribute the remaining 40%. There are three types of card that citizens can access, depending on the package of between 250 and 500 euros.

BALEARIC ISLANDS

The tourist vouchers will offer grants of up to 100 euros. Can benefit from these bonuses citizens of legal age registered in the Islands; In addition, they must stay in a regulated tourist establishment located outside their island of residence.

The minimum stay will be two nights and to receive these 100 euros maximum per person, it will be an essential condition to have completed the book through the travel agencies attached to the project.

BASQUE COUNTRY

The community has made available to citizens a total of 466,250 vouchers, which can be used until December 31 of 2021. It is not necessary to acquire them in advance, but they must be requested in the establishments chosen by the citizen and are attached to the program

In this case, the aid ranges between 5 and 20 euros, depending on the activity, and the only requirement is to be of legal age and to contact the companies of the program. The discounts are intended for different tourist sectors, such as hotels, accommodation, activities of tourist interest, excursions and even shopping.