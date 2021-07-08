Tourist values ​​fall affected by the increase in infections by covid

Madrid, Jul 8 . .- Tourist values ​​fall this Thursday affected by the increase in infections by covid-19, a situation that is weighing down the markets and that in the case of the Spanish Stock Exchange has led it to lose 205, 50 points, 2.30% and to be below 8,700 points, specifically at 8,649.20.

At 10.30 am, all the sectors linked to tourism on the Spanish stock market posted losses, mainly Meliá Hotels, which was down 3.20%.

Tourism is again strongly affected after it was learned yesterday that Spain has returned to the extreme risk of covid transmission (above 250 cases) by raising the national average incidence to 252.1 infections, a figure that among the young people between 20 and 29 years old have been shot again until they were 814.

This has led the French Government to discourage its citizens from booking vacations in Spain and Portugal and is considering applying travel restriction measures.

“Those who have not yet booked, avoid Portugal and Spain in their destinations,” said the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, on Thursday on France 2 television, saying that “it is a council of prudence, a recommendation in the “I insist. It is better,” he added, “to stay in France or go to another country.”

After Meliá, the other stocks linked to tourism within the IBEX that recorded the most discounts are Amadeus, with a fall of 2.06%; IAG, with 1.37%, and Aena, with 1.10%.

