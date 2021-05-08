Tourist arrested for armed robberies in New York’s Central Park



NYPD in Central Park.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Alabama resident Andrew Thornton was arrested in connection with a pattern of armed robberies in New York’s famous Central Park.

Police received two reports of robberies in four days, with a similar description of the suspect in both incidents. In the first case, on April 30, a 55 year old man accessed through the 72nd Street and Central Park West entrance around 8:25 a.m. when an alleged vendor with a bicycle He asked for $ 5 dollars. The victim refused, walked away, and then noticed that the suspect had followed him to the other side of the park, according to the police.

The suspect then showed him a semiautomatic pistol black and demanded money. The victim complied and handed over about $ 1,000 and the suspect fled on a black bicycle, police said.

Two days later, a 67 year old woman he was walking along the west trail near Swan Lake within Central Park when he was approached by a man who was also riding a black bicycle. He stopped in front of her, displayed a black semiautomatic pistol, and demanded her purse.

When the victim asked if he could keep his phone, the suspect replied “no.” She then complied and handed over her purse, which contained two credit cards, an iPhone, eye medications and about $ 200, authorities said.

His phone was recovered near the scene when police used the “Find My iPhone” application.

On Thursday night, police detained Thornton, 34, of Auburn, Alabama. He was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and threat, in both cases, Pix11 reported.

According to the latest NYPD statistics, crime in the park has dropped slightly this year compared to 2020, 1010Wins.com narrowed down.