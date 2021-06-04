Tourism stocks show UK restrictions again on the stock market

Madrid, Jun 4 (EFE) .- Securities related to tourism, such as IAG, Meliá Hotels, or eDreams Odig, once again show the restrictions imposed by the United Kingdom on its citizens to travel to European countries on the stock market.

Yesterday, the United Kingdom confirmed that Spain continues for now out of its “green list” of safe destinations that the British can visit without having to serve ten days of quarantine upon their return and included seven new countries in their ” red list “, the most restrictive.

This decision caused significant losses in Thursday’s session in securities such as IAG (4.82%), AENA (2%), or the Meliá Hoteles chain (1.86%).

For the second day in a row, these stocks suffer on the stock market. Shortly after the open, IAG led the declines of the IBEX 35 with a 1.69% decline.

Meliá Hotels also fell 1.47% (the second most penalized of the selective), and the technology solutions company for tourism Amadeus, 0.32%.

However, the online travel agency eDreams Odig is the company that loses the most in this Friday’s session of the entire Spanish market, 4.34%.

