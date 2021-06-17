Tourism sector in Mexico begins recovery after pandemic crisis

MEXICO CITY.- After facing a historical crisis derived from the pandemic, the tourism sector in Mexico begins to recover.

According to Javier Cárdenas, CEO of Rotamundos, the return to the new normal has gradually allowed those who depend directly and indirectly on tourism to return to their activities, which translates into an economic benefit for them, their families and even for the country itself. .

Cárdenas indicated that at the end of 2018 Mexico stood out in the International Tourism Ranking as the number seven country for the arrival of international tourists and as the sixteenth for foreign exchange income from tourism.

In 2019, before the SARS-CoV-2 health crisis, it was among the ten most visited countries in the world according to data provided by the World Tourism Organization.

And in 2020 and despite the fact that due to the confinement of Covid-19 the tourism industry was one of the most affected, the specialist indicated that Mexico moved to the number 3 position of preferences in the world ranking.

For Javier Cárdenas “the pandemic will change the traditional way of doing tourism and in this sense, consumption is going towards a more local area, people are turning to what is closer,” he said.

He also announced that in the remainder of the year various companies, including the one he represents, are expected to make a millionaire investment in the country so that more than a thousand hotels will join the concept of culture, nature and adventure tourism, in which small family-operated hotels participate.

Finally, he considered that it is a good time to bet on tourism which is expected to turn around in the coming months and resume its path.

