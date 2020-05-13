The tourism sector suffers another severe setback. The Government has decreed this Tuesday a 14-day quarantine for international travelers, a decision that has raised blisters between different associations because they understand that no tourist is going to travel to Spain if they have to spend two weeks locked up. So they ask that this measure is limited to phase 1 of de-escalation, when most of the sector will still be closed

In the Official State Gazette (BOE) it is established that “it will maintain its effectiveness throughout the validity of the state of alarm and its possible extensions.” If the Sánchez Executive does not manage to fit the ‘variable geometry’ again, the state of alarm will end next May 24, when the vast majority of provinces are in phase 1. On the other hand, if you manage to reissue your agreement with Ciudadanos, it will last at least another 15 days. By then, a large majority of the country will be in phase 2.

“We hope that it will be a purely circumstantial measure and that it will coincide with the alarm state of phase 1, but not already in phase 2,” says Ramón Estalella, secretary general of the Spanish Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations (CEHAT). “We believe we understand that it is necessary from the health point of view, to be able to face contagions and pandemics, but we certainly believe that it does not favor the movement of people at all,” he adds.

It should be remembered that the bulk of the hotel sector will not open until the so-called ‘new normal’, because it is not profitable to restart the activity without being able to receive guests from other provinces or from abroad. “The borders and interprovincial movements are still closed, so it will not affect anything” if the obligation of confinement coincides with these measures, Estalella clarifies.

The partner of the consulting firm PHG Hotels & Resorts, Ivar Yuste, considers that “it is an absolutely dissuasive measure” if it is applied to foreigners who come on vacation in a phase where the hotels are already operational. “It would automatically prevent the arrival of guests with reservations of less than 15 days. But, in addition, no tourist spends money to go to a country and confine himself to a hotel,” he adds.

Much more critical is the Exceltur Executive Vice President, José Luis Zoreda. In declarations to the EFE Agency, he denounces the unilateral nature of the Government, which has not taken into account tourism. He also regrets that this decision was communicated a day before the European Council meeting, a meeting in which he hopes that “some door will be opened” so as not to give up this year.

Travel agencies will be required to inform travelers of these measures, but virtually none has yet been opened. They have no product to sell while the inter-provincial borders remain closed, he explains. the president of CEAV employers, Carlos Garrido. From his perspective, mandatory confinement is a new stone on the road to recovery and he criticizes that “no tourist will be willing to come with these conditions.”

Garrido insists that he does not assess the measure from a health point of view, but maintains that there are protocols that allow us to continue fighting the virus while restoring trust to the client. For example, taking the temperature at airports and hotels.

THE REST OF EUROPE ALSO IMPOSES QUARANTINE

Other European countries have also decided to confine foreign tourists. This same Monday it was known that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also values ​​imposing a quarantine for 14 days on all passengers arriving in the country.

In Spain, this measure will take effect on May 15, but with some exceptions. Those cross-border workers, carriers and crews, as well as health professionals who are going to carry out their work, will not have to be quarantined, as long as they have not been in contact with people diagnosed with Covid-19.

The rest of the travelers can only leave their home or accommodation buy food and pharmaceuticals. They are also allowed to make other movements due to force majeure using a mask. If you begin to feel symptoms that may be related to Covid-19, they are recommended to “contact the health services by telephone using the numbers enabled by the autonomous communities, indicating that they are in quarantine for coming from abroad.”

.