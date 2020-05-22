In April theTourist activity of the hotels was nil Due to the confinement decreed by the Government, something that had never happened in the history of these establishments, and that allows us to advance that the loss of tourist income could be around 10 billion euros.

Since there are hotels in Spain – the oldest is today the Parador de Santiago de Compostela, from the beginning of the 16th century – there has never been a similar situation, with all establishments closed at once, according to industry sources.

9.1 million lost travelers

To give an idea of ​​the magnitude of the crisis, in April 2019, 15,200 hotels had opened in Spain, with 210,000 workers, and they received more than 9.1 million travelers who made 26.8 million nights.

On the other hand, this year, no hotel has received tourists, the mobility of Spaniards throughout the national territory has not been allowed and there have been practically no visits by foreigners.

To make an approximation of the losses that all this implies, in April of last year 7.1 billion euros of revenue were computed Of the 7.2 million international tourists who came to Spain, to which should be added the expense of nationals, which reached at least 2,000 million (the INE gives quarterly figures and in the second quarter of 2019 it registered 7,700 millions).

The sum amounts to 9,200 million reason why the projection for April of this year is conservative, because it assumes that nothing would have grown neither the income of foreigners nor the expense of nationals compared to the previous year.

Crash in spending

During the first four months of 2019 the total expenditure of international tourists reached 22,489 million euros. The spending data for the first four months of this year will be released on June 1 when those corresponding to April are published, but, given the practical closure of the borders, they will not be much higher than those accumulated between January and March, when they added 11,707 millions.

National tourism data reflects that in the first quarter of 2019, spending totaled 8,317 million euros, of which 5,503 million were left in Spain and the remaining 2,814 went abroad. Data for the first quarter of this year will be released on June 29.

Recovery in June

For this month of May, the picture does not look much better, because practically all of the hotels are still closed, except for some in phase one areas. The sector expects June to be somewhat more active.

The mandatory closure of hotels since March 26 as a consequence of the declaration of the state of alarm to face the coronavirus pandemic makes the April data on the number of open establishments, places offered, rooms available, travelers received and Overnight stays are zero throughout the national territory.

Zero income

Likewise, since there is no income due to tourist activities, the average daily rate (ADR) and income per available room (RevPAR) are also zero.

In April of last year, the average daily turnover de hotels for each occupied room (ADR) was 83.1 euros and the average daily income per available room (RevPAR) -conditioned by occupation- reached 53.5 euros.

Although there were some hotels open to provide accommodation for essential service workers, according to European regulations, these establishments are not considered to be carrying out any tourist activity, so their flows are not part of the Hotel Business Survey.

Overnight stays

The closing of last April has caused the accumulated rate of overnight stays in the first four months of 2020 has fallen by 47.7%, slightly more pronounced among the Spanish (48.4%) than among foreigners (47.4%).

In March, overnight stays in hotels had already plummeted by 61.1%, the worst figure since these data began to be recorded in 1999.