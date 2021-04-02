Tourism is the main responsible for marine litter on Mediterranean beaches

Researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB) warn of the impact of the current tourism model in the Mediterranean islands on the production of marine litter on the beaches. Experts advise taking advantage of the current situation generated by the pandemic by the Covid-19 to rethink a new, more sustainable model.

The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that the recreational use of Mediterranean island beaches during the summer is responsible for up to 80% of the marine litter that accumulates. This problem generates large amounts of microplastics due to the fragmentation of larger items.

This study has analyzed the effects of waste generated by tourism on eight Mediterranean islands, during the last four years. The marine litter, including microplastics, can be defined as any persistent, manufactured or processed solid material discarded, disposed of or abandoned in the marine and coastal environment. It is the result of human activity and can be found in all the oceans and seas of the world.

“This environmental problem is threatening the good health of marine ecosystems and can lead to the loss of biodiversity. It can also have huge economic impacts for coastal communities that depend on ecosystem services by increasing spending on beach cleaning, public health or waste disposal, ”he says Michaël Grelaud, ICTA-UAB researcher and co-author of the article.

The Mediterranean region receives about a third of world tourism each year and is particularly affected by environmental pollution related to this sector. Due to their attractiveness, Mediterranean islands they can multiply by twenty their population during the high season. This represents a challenge for coastal municipalities that depend on this sector, but that have to adapt and cope with the increase in waste generated, including on the beaches, due to the seasonal influx of tourists. In fact, coastal tourism is expected to be one of the main land-based sources of marine litter.

The researchers characterized the amount and type of waste collected in 147 studies carried out during the high and low tourist season of 2017, on 24 beaches on 8 different Mediterranean islands. The results show that the vast majority of the items collected are made of plastic, representing more than 94% of marine litter.

During the summer, Beaches The most frequented ones accumulate an average of 330 articles for every 1,000 m2 of beach per day, 5.7 times more than in low season. This represents one remainder every three steps. 65% of the marine litter that accumulates on the beaches is made up of cigarette butts, straws or beverage cans.

This data can increase up to 80% if larger microplastics are included, as abandoned plastic items fragment under the combined effects of solar radiation and friction with sand, accelerated by the high volume of visitors.

Extrapolated to all the Mediterranean islands, the results show that visitors could be responsible for the accumulation of more than 40 million items per day during the tourist peak July and August.

In 2019 and after the implementation of various campaigns of citizen awareness, the results showed a decrease of more than 50% of the waste associated with visitors.

“These very encouraging results are likely to benefit from increased public attention to plastic pollution in the oceans or from measures taken by the European Commission to reduce marine litter, such as the single-use plastic directive,” he says. Patrizia ziveri, ICREA research professor at ICTA-UAB and co-author of the article.

In addition, they recall that the confinement by Covid-19 and the drastic temporary reduction in tourism 2 offers an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of sustainable tourism to guarantee a healthy future for the environment and, therefore, also for people ”, concludes Ziveri.

Source: Autonomous University of Barcelona

Rights: Creative Commons.