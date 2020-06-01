If there is a regrowth, “we have to stay home again, to confinement and save lives,” warned AMLO.

Carlos Manuel Joaquín González, Governor of Quintana Roo, announced that the entity already has prepared the plan “Reactivate Quintana Roo”, which is aligned to the national one and that is why, at the beginning, only essential activities will continue to operate.

“In the case of Quintana Roo, our fundamental sectors are based on tourism; construction; economic activities in the countryside and on the coast; and the transport. Our plan recognizes tourism as a fundamental sector of the Quintana Roo economy and the reason is very clear, of every 10 pesos that are produced in the state, more than five come from this sector ”, he explained during the morning conference.

The state president reported that all sectors will be gradually, orderly and safely opened based on a complementary traffic light that was established in the state and that is fully aligned with the methodology that the federal health authorities disclosed.

It may interest you: ‘Bridges’ will continue for at least a year to strengthen tourism: AMLO

“It establishes four phases: red, orange, yellow and green. Each one changes color according to the level of contagion and the medical and hospital capacity. The additional method that we developed for our traffic light is innovative for three reasons: it has a regional focus, it establishes a signaling for the northern region and another for the southern region, it measures the risk of contagion for each economic activity, ”he pointed out.

Previously the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He announced that Quintana Roo will start, from this week, the preparations with health protocols so that the next week the tourist activity will restart.

In this regard, Joaquín González acknowledged that although the tourist market will be complicated, initially the reopening will be approximately 30% and the focus will be towards the national market, as well as tourists from the United States and Canada.

He even explained that there are already hotels with reservations. “Some have decided to open from June 8, another on June 15, some more to the first days of July, but there are already some reservation systems open.”

It may interest you: Losses in tourism could reach 2 billion pesos: Sectur

On the way to new normal, López Obrador He maintained that it is based on the recommendations of the specialists. However, he emphasized that progress will depend on everything being done carefully.

“If we continue to care for ourselves at a healthy distance, if we leave our homes only for what is essential, if we respect sanitary measures, little by little we will return to normality. If we do not do it in an orderly way, with discipline and that produces contagions and flare-ups appear then, we are going to close again and I mean, recommend closing, no authoritarian impositions, ”he said.

“What we would do if there is a regrowth is inform people: ‘Again we have to stay home, to confinement and save lives“Which is the most important thing,” he added.