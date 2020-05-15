The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, maintained that there are ample possibilities for Mexico after the COVID-19 pandemic

The Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, announced that the coronavirus pandemic will modify the ways of traveling of tourists but predicted that Mexico will benefit.

In a virtual meeting with federal deputies, he reported that studies on the expected behavior tourism and it was determined that those from Canada and United States they will not travel more than four and a half hours, so Mexico will be favored among the privileged destinations to visit.

During his meeting with members of the Tourism Commission, he assured that in this sense there are great surprises and plans for the next tourist tianguis, to overcome the effects of COVID-19 it fell, he said, “like a bucket of cold water.”

He commented that some of the strengths despite the health contingency is that the trips will be shorter, reason why Mexico, with great attractions, is one of the places where tourists will go, not only because of the proximity but also because international organizationsAccording to their new studies and the tourism profile, they indicate that the country appears among the favorite destinations.

He stressed that in the coming weeks communications will be reestablished with Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, which are important issuers, but already had sources from Turkey and Arab Emirates with a stopover in Spain, and all of this will pay a lot of dividends.

Torruco added that they have ample possibilities for Mexico after the pandemic and this will lead to significant support for the country’s economic recovery, mainly in beach destinations and capitals.

With information from Notimex