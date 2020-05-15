The Quarterly Indicator of Domestic Tourism Consumption fell 0.3 percent during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter, its worst performance since the financial crisis of 2009

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported that in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Quarterly Indicator of Tourism Gross Domestic Product (ITPIBT) presented a real decrease of 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.

He added that the Quarterly Indicator of Domestic Tourism Consumption (ITAT) fell 0.3 percent in real terms during the fourth quarter of last year compared to the immediately previous quarter, which represents its worst performance since the c2009 financial risis.

Quarterly Indicators of Tourist Activity (ITAT) for the period October-December

INEGI Chart

In a statement, INEGI detailed that in its annual comparison, the ITPIBT advanced 0.7 percent in real terms with seasonally adjusted figures in the October-December 2019 quarter.

He added that, by component, that of the goods it increased 0.9 percent and that of Services rose 0.6 percent.

The tourism industry in Mexico, one of the ten most visited countries in the world, represented almost 10 percent of the GDP national before the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, which began to cause a serious impact in the country in mid-March.

The collapse of tourism was already a key factor in the fall of the Gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020, which was 1.6 percent, the largest contraction in that stretch of year since 2009.

The mexican economy However, it has already weighed down on the coronavirus crisis, with a contraction of 0.1 percent in 2019, and some international organizations forecast falls of close to 6.5 percent of the GDP national by 2020.

Before the coronavirus contingency, the Secretary of Tourism (Sectur) estimated the creation of 95 thousand new jobs in the sector to reach a total of 4.5 million, 2.1 percent more than last year.

Despite the pandemic, the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans to boost tourism in the south and southeast of the country with the construction of a railway infrastructure called Maya train.

