After two quarters with increases, from October to December last, the Quarterly Indicator of the Tourism GDP of the Country fell 0.60 percent, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

From April to June 2019, tourism advanced 1.71 percent and from July to September 0.10 percent.

The decline in tourism GDP in the fourth quarter of last year was the result of setbacks in its two main components.

Gross value added decreased 0.70 percent in goods and 0.61 percent in services.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, tourism GDP increased 0.70 percent in October-December last year, thanks to increases of 0.92 percent in goods and 0.58 percent in services.

In the case of domestic tourism consumption, the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 0.26 percent compared to the period from July to September.

Tourism for those who live in the country increased 0.82 percent quarterly and thus recovered what was ceded in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, inbound tourism (from foreigners) sank 7.62 percent from October to December, its worst result since April-June 2010, when it had a setback of 12.83 percent.

In an annual comparison, in the period from October to December 2019, total domestic tourist consumption reported a variation of 0.02 percent, due to the combination of a 1.02 percent increase in domestic consumption with a setback of 4.67 percent in inbound tourism.

For all of 2019 and in the midst of a slowdown process, tourism GDP barely changed 0.25 percent, its lowest growth rate in 10 years.

At the same time, domestic tourism consumption registered its first negative variation in a decade, falling 0.02 percent in 2019.

This is accompanied by an annual decrease in domestic tourism of 0.69 percent against an increase in inbound tourism of 3.08 percent, once the figures are adjusted for seasonality.

The figures of the tourism GDP of Mexico that the Inegi reported today are prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

