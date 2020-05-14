Tourism has stopped dead after the entry into force of the restrictions on mobility and the closure of borders. These limitations will probably be the last to be lifted and, presumably, will make this industry one of the most affected and the ones that will later recover.

For Exceltur, the tourist lobby that brings together the most relevant companies in the sector, this technical stop will mean losses of 61% of revenue compared to last year.

According to Pulso, Banco Sabadell’s tool that allows to see the evolution of consumption and commercial activity, the average expenditure of foreign citizens in Spain during the last 30 days represents 8% of the same period in 2019. This translates into a fall 92% of income.

Graph comparing as of May 8 the evolution of spending (%) of foreign citizens of all nationalities (dashed line) month to month 2020; the gray lines correspond to different nationalities of tourists. Click to enlarge. Source: Banco Sabadell.

This situation has led different tourism companies to start activating measures to accelerate recovery.

The commitment to national tourism, rural destinations and digitization are three of the aspects that this economic segment, which in Spain accounts for 13% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and in the world, 10.4, will help to overcome the crisis. %, according to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

In this context of recession, which is not structural, but temporary, “the priority is to inject liquidity into companies to avoid the closure of businesses that have zero income, but continue to bear expenses as part of the payment of Social Security for workers , among others, ”says Jorge Marichal, president of the Confederation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodations of Spain (Cehat).

What can the sector do to survive?

The Spanish tourism industry is mainly supported by SMEs. Only 0.15% of the total has a staff of over 200 employees.

This, even if it is an a priori weakness, can be an advantage. “They are more flexible and can be reactivated before large corporations, with heavy machinery. It is easier to open a restaurant with 10 employees than a hotel with hundreds of rooms ”, says Xavier Martín, CEO of Turisjobs, an employment agency for the tourism sector.

Bet on national tourism

The Spanish public is going to be the great asset for restaurants, hotels, agencies and rural houses that will open in the coming months, given the uncertain mobility and the improbable arrival of international tourists.

“Everything seems to indicate that destinations and organizations geared more towards proximity tourism have a greater initial capacity to recover demand,” says Joan Miquel Gomis, professor of studies in Economics and Business at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) and collaborator of NOTUR, a research group of this higher educational center.

These destinations generate confidence, a sense of control and less expense. But can national tourism replace international tourism? This is the great unknown, if we take into account that almost 88 million foreigners visited Spain during 2019, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

“We are optimistic. It is better to count as if it were a low season. The important thing is the survival of the companies ”, assures César Gutiérrez, president of the Business Federation of Territorial Associations of Spanish Travel Agencies (FETAVE).

Of course, vacation movements within the country will not be equally relevant in all areas. “For example, it will be easier for tourist districts near Madrid or Barcelona to reactivate, with a metropolitan core of millions of inhabitants, who have the option of moving in their own vehicle to mountain, rural or coastal areas,” says Gomis. .

Regarding the type of accommodation, it seems that rural houses and hotels and tourist apartments will play an important role. “They can ensure social distancing and that there are fewer people gathered,” explains Xavier Martín.

Promotion of digitization

The World Tourism Organization is committed to the development of new products and digital capabilities in its call to mitigate the impact of covid-19. It will be small companies that will have to bet on automated management systems to adapt, with the inclusion, for example, of chatbots (virtual help assistants), which will represent a change in their relationship with customers.

It also advocates the implementation of applications for the usual dynamics of visitors, such as the apps that serve as keys to hotel rooms, and the collection of customer data to adjust marketing strategies to their needs.

Employee training will be a key factor in this digital transformation. Online courses are one of the tools that SMEs have to prepare their staff. The Turijobs job portal offers free courses, in collaboration with Emagister, on sustainability, event management or languages.

This portal puts the fall in job demand at almost 85%, therefore, it is convenient for professionals in this industry to improve their training to face a market with more competitors than ever

Advancement in sustainability and seasonality

Another key factor will be the commitment to sustainability. Something that translates, mainly, in the reduction of the tourist massification. “Equally, it is no longer necessary to go to the Maldives to visit paradisiacal beaches, there will be closer destinations that will fill us equally,” proposes the professor at the UOC.

A trend towards more responsible tourism, committed to ecology and local communities, that encourages the use of rail, for example, and that advocates for waste reduction, has long been identified.

“The post-pandemic scenario may accelerate government regulation and demand pressure in this regard,” says Joan Miquel Gomis of the UOC.

Seasonality is the weak point in this sector. “No country is as subject to a specific season as ours,” says Xavier Martín of Turijobs on the Banco Sabadell podcast. Most visits are concentrated in the spring and summer months. Distributing them throughout the year, betting on tourism less linked to the climate, can favor recovery.

Travel agencies are committed to establishing promotions for national destinations in collaboration with the autonomous communities. Left behind by many consumers who preferred to book their own itineraries, these organizing companies could regain market share. “We believe that from now on an agency will provide security for the possibility of canceling or claiming more easily,” says César Gutiérrez, president of FETAVE.

They have now launched a special itinerary program for toilets. “An idea that not only aims to relaunch the activity, but also be a token of appreciation for their work,” says the president of FETAVE.

Security measures for reopening

The relaunch will not be possible without first underpinning the safety of customers and workers. There are initiatives in this regard, such as the Hospitality of Spain, a business organization that represents restaurants, bars, pubs and cafes, which has launched a comprehensive system for preparing the premises.

This initiative accredits establishments as safe areas against the covid-19 and includes, among other measures, training for workers and the “Safe Hospitality” label.

Hotels and tourist apartments have also drawn up a security protocol through the Spanish Tourist Quality Institute (ICTE) which reflects, for example, the disinfection standards for rooms and common spaces or food shifts, breakfast and dinner that will have to be more extensive to avoid crowds. The disappearance of free buffets is also cited, so the food would have to be in individual plates and covered.

“It is probable that we will have psychological consequences that will become part of the dynamics of tourism, as has happened in previous crises. 9/11 has left us having to arrive at the airport two hours before to pass controls. Of this, surely, the health security measures will stay forever ”, explains Joan Miquel Gomis, from the UOC.

Measures that help tourism

Actions are promoted on all fronts that promote tourist activity, although it is not known with certainty when it will be possible to travel normally.

The Government of Spain launched a financing line through the Official Credit Institute (ICO) endowed with 400 million euros, which has already been exhausted. In parallel, it has offered a line of guarantees with 100,000 million euros from which 40,000 million euros may benefit SMEs and the self-employed. The application period ends on September 30.

The autonomous communities have also contributed with aid, such as the Valencian Community, which distributed 2,500 euros per SME or self-employed; Andalusia, which put its aid at 10 million euros between credits and guarantees; or Catalonia, which made a disbursement of 3.5 million euros.

.