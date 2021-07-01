Tourism-dependent Caribbean countries see light of hope

(Bloomberg) – Some Caribbean countries see signs of recovery in tourism after border closures due to the covid-19 pandemic that decimated their economies last year.

The Dominican Republic received 1.4 million visitors in the first five months of the year, a trend that should accelerate in the second half of 2021, said Héctor Manuel Valdez Albizu, president of the country’s central bank, in a webinar with Bloomberg. More than 390,000 people visited the country in May, an increase of 20% compared to April, but still down from more than half a million visitors in May 2019.

“Tourism is gradually coming back,” Valdez said. “We are on the right path. The sector will continue to recover in the coming months ”. The tourism industry provided the country with $ 7.5 billion in foreign currency in 2019, he said, adding that tourism accounts for more than 90% of GDP for some smaller Caribbean islands.

The Bahamas, where GDP contracted 16% in 2020, is also beginning to receive cruise ships at its ports, and hotels are hiring again some of the workers it laid off last year, said John A. Rolle, the bank’s governor. Central Bahamas, in the webinar. The decline in foreign arrivals contributed to a government fiscal deficit that widened to more than 10% of GDP last year, he said.

As the vaccination rate increases and people travel again, Caribbean countries are sure to benefit from their proximity to the United States, said Carlos Sevilla, senior director of Fitch Ratings. Many Caribbean islands have few restrictions and entry requirements are easy, making them more attractive to foreign travelers. Investors in tourism businesses in the region are betting on an expansion of the industry in the future, he said.

