Tourism Crisis May Cost World Economy US $ 4B: Graph

(Bloomberg) – The drop in tourism caused by the covid will cost the global economy more than US $ 4 trillion in 2020 and 2021, much worse than expected, as uneven implementation of vaccination hurts developing countries that depend largely from international visitors. Losses this year alone could amount to between $ 1.7 billion and $ 2.4 billion, even as international tourism recovers in the second half in countries like the United States, United Kingdom and France, which have higher vaccination rates, UNCTAD noted in a report.

