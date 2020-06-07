▲ Cancun, in Quintana Roo, during the health crisis caused by Covid-19. Photo Notimex

Julio Gutierrez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 22

Tourism, one of the activities most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, will experience the worst crisis in its history. Consumption in the sector will fall one trillion 600 billion pesos this year, equivalent to 25 percent of the net spending programmed by the federal administration for this year, says Francisco Madrid, director of the Center for Tourism Research and Competitiveness (Cicotur) of the Anahuac University.

We see a drop in tourist consumption in the middle of this year. Most are made by the national traveler and could be 1.6 billion pesos. To understand this figure, it represents a quarter of the Expenditure Budget or the equivalent of the construction of 11 Mayan trains or eight refineries in Dos Bocas, he specifies.

The executive believes that tourism in the country will experience its worst crisis in history due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and that will also have an impact on government revenues and the jobs that sector contributes to the Mexican economy.

There are two data to which we must be very attentive: that a million jobs are at risk in the tourist activity and we will see a fall, from the tourism side, in the tax collection for the government of around 100 billion pesos, for concepts such as value added taxes, on income and rights of non-residents, he says.

Francisco Madrid remembers that the damages to the sector come from last year, since the arrival of international travelers decreased. For this 2020, he says, the situation is not encouraging.

“2019 was not good for Mexican tourism. International stroller arrivals grew less than 2 percent; Those that have to do with the air component, which explains 80 percent of tourism revenues and, particularly, those that come from the United States, did not increase, since North Americans traveled outside the United States and that it is our main market. They increased their trips by 6 to 7 percent, and Mexico did not benefit from that increase, “he says.

With the current situation, he details, the distancing and social confinement measures that the health authority has established to mitigate the contagions of the new coronavirus seriously affected tourist activity. In addition, it coincided with the Easter holidays, a season that usually leaves large incomes for companies.

Everything affected tourism in April. On the one hand there is the international issue, where we practically lost more than 98 percent of travelers, a figure that would be in May, in the national market. The affectation is particularly serious, because it occurred at Easter. What is usually one of the best moments of mobility no longer occurred, but in general, hotels, in relevant destinations, closed or maintained limited operations.

Given the lack of income, said the director of Cicotur, it is particularly difficult for companies in the sector to maintain their operations, because they must pay debts, payrolls and affiliations to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), among other expenses. At the cut of three weeks ago alone, 30,000 restaurants have already gone bankrupt.

Madrid said that the sanitary measures set by the authorities for the reactivation are still unclear and may not help the industry at all.

The expectation was to have a reopening on a smaller scale than was estimated in June. We will see something of movement, but it will be very little, because there is no clarity for the conditions of the trips.

Greater investment in promotion is required

To lessen the impacts of the pandemic crisis, the Cicotur director believes, it is necessary for the government to allocate more investment to tourism promotion activities, but the support announced so far seems less.

The effect is brutal, it is not a sufficient concern on the public agenda to reflect the size of the damage in the industry. There is a 25 percent loss in jobs. We need forceful actions, support on various lines. Some have been received, but it is not enough, he stresses.

Measures such as deferring tax payments, not eliminating, deferring, for the most affected firms, would be one of those that are required immediately, as well as deferring the IMSS fees.

More fiscal supports are needed. Little progress has been made, it is not about not paying taxes. It is to differ. In the IMSS defer payment of fees, but there is no income from companies. We see that the banks have given months of grace, but interest is not eliminated, and they do not come quickly enough. We require an easier scheme. Also, a bigger promotional job.