Tourism company gives you $ 100,000 to travel the world



You have until September 30 to participate in the Trafalgar contest.

Photo: Thomas COEX / . / .

After more than a year without being able to take a proper vacation due to the pandemic, surely you will be burning with the desire to pack your bags and embark on an adventure to an exotic and distant place.

However, this may not be so easy, since another impact of the health crisis is that it has paralyzed the finances of businesses and people, so it is possible that you are not in the best economic conditions to take flight. towards a wonderful destination.

Luckily for you, a travel company will be giving a person no less than $ 100,000 to travel around the world.

As you read it, the Trafalgar company will give this amount of money to a lucky winner. The $ 100,000 will not be given in one payment, but will be given in parts: $ 10,000 each year for ten years.

In a recent survey by Trafalgar of more than 5,000 travelers, more than half answered that they did plan to take a trip to a dream destination when the pandemic passed, and if you think like them, then you should enter the contest.

To participate and have a chance to win, all you need to do is attend one of the free ‘virtual sensory tours’ that Trafalgar offers.

These virtual tours allow attendees to explore some of the nearly 300 destinations they have around the world from the comfort of their homes, and perhaps even get inspired to know where to go on their next trip.

You have until September 30 to participate. The competition is open to people from the United States, Canada (with the exception of Quebec), Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and South Africa.

To take a virtual tour of Trafalgar, you can confirm your attendance at a company event by clicking on this link. Simply complete the required form, attend a virtual event and voila, you will already be participating.

-You may also be interested: 5 scandalous secrets of McDonald’s products