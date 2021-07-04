Tourism and banking lead the weekly losses due to the new variants of Covid

Week of descents for the Ibex 35, higher than 2%, in a context marked by fears of new variants of Covid-19 and last-minute restrictions for travel between European Union countries. In this scenario, it is not surprising that securities linked to tourism and the financial sector have led the losses in our selective in the computation of these five sessions.

Specific, Amadeus It was the ‘red lantern’, with a cut of more than 6%; while the airport manager Aena (-4.93%) have also experienced a difficult week before the opposition of the National Commission of Markets and Competition to an increase in their rates.

At the bottom of the table they have also been placed the banks, What Sabadell, which has yielded 6.09%, or Santander, which has been left almost 4%.

Conversely, Acerinox has led the increases (+ 4.65%), recomposing part of the bump he suffered with the sale of 7.9% of its capital by Nippon Steel. Solaria and Indra, with advances of over 2%, have been behind the steel group, while Actuate has added 1.66% to the The success of the IPO of its renewable energy subsidiary.

Weekly variations Ibex 35