Touring Superleggera to celebrate its 95th anniversary with a new model

His name doesn’t resonate with the force it deserves, but Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera It is one of the key pieces in the automotive sector. Few will know, but it was founded almost a century ago by industrialists Felice Bianchi Anderloni and Gaetano Ponzoni. To be more exact, it was the March 25, 1926 so a month ago he was 95 years old. Now, although in other hands, it maintains its essence and reason for being intact.

This we have been able to see in the creations that he has presented to the world. Among the most famous, or acclaimed, are last year’s Flying Disc, Spyder or Aero 3. Those in charge of Touring Superleggera know the repercussion that their launches have and they wanted to give a blow of effect. Especially to celebrate that 95 years of life are not fulfilled every day. Therefore, they have created a prototype moving forward with this teaser image.

Touring Superleggera prepares a concept with a mid-engine

Just take a look at the teaser to realize that Touring Superleggera will celebrate its 95th anniversary in style. The design of the prototype in question is not appreciated, but its sinuous silhouette is. In addition, under that cover you can see a series of details that point to where your proposal could go. First are the front optics and grille. They seem like an evolution of those mounted by the AERO 3 that we have already talked about.

The format of the wheel arches and hip line They are muscular, implying that the aerodynamics are taken care of to the millimeter. What seems to have been forgotten is the central queue, called Vento Profiling, which we did see in the AERO 3. Therefore, we could say that, almost certainly, we are facing a radical and sportier evolution of this model. The problem is that to check it we will still have to wait a bit.

Related article:

Touring AERO 3: Aerodynamics and power take over your soul

He did not want to offer any information about his Touring Superleggera technique, although they have announced that will have the engine in central position and supercar performance. We know that the AERO 3 is based on the F12berlineta and that it mounts its own 6.3-liter V12 engine with 740 hp and 690 Nm of maximum torque. Therefore, if it is an evolution, it should keep the same set, although with a slightly higher performance.

In addition, being a limited model you will not have problems with the emission regulations. The problem is that wait until June to know all its details and the term can be long.

Source – Touring Superleggera