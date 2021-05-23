Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 leaked by its first images and patents

The new Touring Superleggera mid-engined sports car has been completely leaked thanks to the appearance of the first street photographs of the model and the patent sketches filed with the various intellectual property authorities.

Although the model should be presented in just a few days, We already have the first images and all the sketches of the new Arese RH95, Carrozzeria Touring’s first mid-engined sports car in decades, developed to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Italian bodybuilder.

This was announced a couple of weeks ago and in theory it was going to be unveiled during the summerHowever, in recent days we have witnessed the simultaneous appearance of several leaks that have exposed the design of the model. In addition, as an advance, the company has revealed the name of the new model, Arese RH95, which makes mention of the Italian city of the same name and the anniversary of Touring itself. At the moment the meaning of the acronym RH is unknown.

Sports car patent sketches – AutoWeek

First of all we find all patent sketches of the new mid-engined sports car, which were presented by the Italian company to the European patent and trademark authorities, which were followed the appearance of the first images of the model on the street. So we can already say that we know all the features of this particular model.

Arese RH95

The new Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 seems to be based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, as it is not only named after the Italian city where the Alfa Romeo headquarters are located, but also the proportions and various features of the Arese RH95 are reminiscent of the aforementioned mid-engined sports car, as is the case with the side air inlets.

Saving this detail, the rest of the body of the sports car of the bodybuilder is completely new and has a much sharper aesthetic than the original model, but with the usual language of Touring Superleggera. It is to be expected that this one-off maintains the same carbon fiber center frame and the supercharged 1.75-liter 4-cylinder mounted behind the cabin.