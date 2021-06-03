Touring Superleggera Arese RH95: How well your 95th anniversary suits you!

At the beginning of last May we told you that Touring Superleggera was working on a new model. With him they not only wanted to show the world that they were alive, but that they have been that way for a long time. Yes, because this year has been the 95th anniversary of the founding of this bodybuilder. Well, we didn’t have to wait long to meet your new creature. We present to you the shocking Touring Superleggera Arese RH95.

As with all Touring Superleggera launches, this is a re-bodied model. On this occasion, although they do not confirm it, under his skin we have a whole Ferrari 488 Pista. However, the changes that the bodybuilder has introduced are so important that nobody would say that it is a derivative. We tell you all its secrets, although we already tell you that, even if you want, you still want to get a unit. Attentive …

The re-body process for the Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 takes about six months

First of all, mention that your design philosophy is a evolution of the «Streamline» style of the Disco Volante Coupé. Second, we are looking at the bodybuilder’s first mid-engined model. All in all, the Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 beauty is out of doubt. In addition, with respect to the donor model, it has elements such as scissor opening doors that facilitate access to the passenger compartment.

But there is more, since the body is made of carbon fiber. For their part, those responsible for the Arese RH95 have indicated that the cabin offers highly studied ergonomics. It is here that his “familiarity” with the Ferrari model is appreciated. Especially for the dashboard and the controls for its management. Regarding the quality of materials and technology, it is up to the best.

Touring Superleggera will celebrate its 95th anniversary with a new model

In any case, the important thing about the Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 is under your skin. The engine that gives it life is a 4.2-liter V8 with 530 kW (720.8 hp) of power and 770 Nm of maximum torque. For their management they rely on an automatic transmission with 7 relations. This confirms that Touring has made modifications to the engine hardware and software. Among them, a forced (upper) air inlet to cool the engine.

According statements by Salvatore Stranci, Managing Director of Touring Superleggera…

“This Arese RH95 is another milestone in Touring history, 95 years after its foundation ” […] “Once again we demonstrate our ability to innovate, a renewed practice by adopting cutting-edge construction materials and techniques that are unusual for us.”

Finally, indicate that only 18 units will be made at an unknown price. Touring takes about six months to rebuild the original model and offers a two-year warranty on the final model.

Source – Touring Superleggera