Touring Superleggera Arese RH95: happy 95!

The Italian bodybuilder Touring Superleggera turns 95. A month ago he released a teaser to advance that he was preparing his own party and now we have known who will be the protagonist of it: the Touring Superleggera Arese RH95, a mid-engined sports car.

His presentation will take place at the Salon Prive in London to be held next September. At that time we will meet a model that represents the latest evolution of the ‘Streamline’ philosophy. A sneaker dyed a sleek Pine Green metallic with a white center stripe and a hint of yellow from which only 18 units will be made. How much will they cost? Everything will depend on each order.

The design of the Arese RH95

Touring Superleggera hasn’t revealed many of the Arese RH95’s specs, but its design reminds us of some of the Ferrari models equipped with a central engine, such as the Ferrari 488 GTB. Given the relationship between the two brands, it would not be strange that it was based on this supercar. Not surprisingly, the Aero 3 and the Touring Berlinetta are based on the Ferrari F12.

However, not everything has to do with the Prancing Horse in this carbon fiber bodywork with CFRP elements made with a specific technique at high temperature. We have seen the aluminum side wings and double exhausts on the Alfa Romeo 8C-based Flying Disc and the front grille imitates that of the Aero 3. A set with an aggressive style in which the scissor doors also stand out.

The numbers on the Ferrari 488 Pista

The interior of the Arese RH95 is totally customizable and in the center console it has a plate that indicates the production number. The upholstery has different shades of brown and different combinations, some inserts in carbon fiber and elements in a yellow tone with which they play on contrast: belts, seams …

And as always happens with this type of model, the most interesting thing is inside its structure. The Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 is equipped with Ferrari’s famous V8 although the displacement has gone from 3.9 to 4.2 liters. A change that it does not change the power (720 hp) or the maximum torque (770 Nm at 3,000 rpm). These are the same figures that the Ferrari 488 Pista boasts. The dancing partner of this block is an F1-specific, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that confirms that they’ve touched the engine hardware and software. Happy 95!