Touring Superleggera announces a mid-engined sports car for its 95th anniversary

The Italian bodybuilder has released the first teaser for a new and mysterious model, which for the moment we only know will be a mid-engined sports car and whose launch will serve as a tribute to the company’s 95th anniversary.

Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera was founded in Milan in 1926 and has since been one of the most important bodybuilders on the world scene, signing numerous historical models in collaboration with some of the most important and prestigious brands in the world, such as Aston Martin or Ferrari.

If in 2016 it celebrated the 90th anniversary of its foundation in style, This year, which is the 95th anniversary, we can also expect some very special surprises., and the model that is hidden under the canvas in the photo above is probably the largest of them.

The last model presented by Touring has been the Aero 3.

With the publication of this lonely and enigmatic image as a teaser, the Touring Superleggera has confirmed the launch of a new model destined to celebrate precisely the 95th anniversary of the founding of the company. We don’t know much about this model, but unlike the last limited editions signed by Touring this will be a mid-engined sports car.

Central motor

In recent years we have witnessed the launching of models such as the Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Coupé and Spider, the SciàdePersia Coupé and Cabriolet or the most recent Aero 3. All of them had the same common recipe, since they were attractive recharged Gran Passenger Cars that took as a basis a donor vehicle, always with longitudinal front engine and rear wheel drive.

So this new and mysterious model whose name we still do not know will be a first for Touring Superleggera, whose last mid-engine model was the Gumpert Tornante concept. The new model will be presented in the summer, but for now we have no more information about the sports car or its presentation, although we assume that it will be in one of the great classic events of the summer season.