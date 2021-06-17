Touré Yaya’s new adventure in one of the most dangerous regions of Europe

06/16/2021

19:25 CEST

Yaya Touré, despite playing 8 seasons at Manchester City, her long career has taken her to several countries on different continents. He started in Ivory Coast, landed in Europe to play in Belgium, then to Ukraine, where he worked until now, then Monaco, Barça and the ‘citizen’ team came, before going through Greece and finally China. Well, as a coach he is walking a similar path.

The former blue has accepted an offer to be an assistant coach at Akhmat Grozny, a club that plays in the Russian Premier League and that is located in Chechnya.

So far he has signed for one season after leaving Donestsk Olimpik, where he was only for 4 months.

This new adventure takes you on a area where instability is leading to security problems. Right now it is an area not recommended for travel, but it will be quite an experience for him.