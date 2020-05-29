Touré Yaya is without a team after Chinese Qingdao recently terminated their contract. The Ivorian, a football globetrotter who lived his best years at Barça and Manchester City, he had recently received an offer from the Brazilian Botafogo to continue his career in the beautiful city of Rio de Janeiro, but he has explained in a video that he has posted on Instagram why he cannot accept it.

05/28/2020 at 20:01

CEST

SPORT.es

The proposal had been launched by one of the candidates for the presidency of this historic Rio de Janeiro club, Luiz Roberto Leven Siano. The Ivorian adduces personal issues to his refusal to pack and head for Brazil where it would probably be and his last adventure in the world of football.

“I want to clarify a situation that may have led to some confusion. Last week I supported Roberto Leven’s candidacy as president of the Botafogo. There were real possibilities of signing and my agent was in talks with him but after consulting with my environment I have decided not to I can move to Brazil. I appreciate the interest and I wish the club and the candidate the best. “

.