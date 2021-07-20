Tour of Wallonia 2021 | Dylan Groenewegen achieves his first victory after suspension for Jakobsen’s accident

17 months later, not winning since the 4th stage UAE Tour 2020, is how long it took Dylan Groenewegen to achieve a new victory. Since then, and with the famous penalty after the accident that caused serious injuries to his compatriot Fabio Jakobsen, the accountant of the one who was one of the best sprinters in the platoon had stopped.

In that tragic event in the 4th stage of the 2020 Tour of Poland, the sporting, physical, mental and legal consequences were total for the Jumbo Visma rider. Groenewegen returned to competition 9 months later, after overcoming the suspension from the UCI, in the Giro d’Italia 2021, where his best result was a fourth place.

He also did not get on the podium in the rest of the races he has run this year, such as Elfstedenronde, Tour of Belgium and the Netherlands Championship. The Jumbo Visma, due to its poor performance, decided to leave it out of the Tour de France. The Dutchman had to wait for the next round on the UCI calendar, the Tour de Wallonia in Belgium, to smile again and savor the victory again.

