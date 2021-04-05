Tour of the Basque Country – Roglic wins the ‘chrono’ and is the first leader

04/05/2021

On at 17:35 CEST

Slovenian Primoz Roglic, leader of Team Jumbo-Visma, won the individual time trial with which the Tour of the Basque Country 2021 began this Monday, April 5.

Roglic, one of the favorites for the final victory in Itzulia, finished the 13.9 kilometers of the Bilbao route with a stratospheric time of 17 minutes and 17 seconds.

The second place went to the American Brandon McNulty, from UAE Team Emirates, who finished two seconds behind the Slovenian with a time of 17:19.

PELLO, THE BEST SPANISH

Alex Aranburu, from Astana Pro Team, was the best Spaniard in this first stage of the Tour of the Basque Country. The Basque finished in eighth position with a time of 17 minutes and 47 seconds.

Enric Mas, from the Movistar Team, left 1:17 with respect to the leader and is no longer able to fight for the final victory. The Mallorcan seems not to have recovered from the fall he suffered at the Miguel Induráin GP last weekend.

STAGE 1 RESULTS ITZULIA 2021

1 P. Roglic TJV 17:17

2 B. McNulty UAD at 00:02

3 J. Vingegaard TJV at 00:18

4 T. Foss TJV at 12:24 AM

5 T. Pogacar UAD at 00:28

6 A. Yates IGD at 00:28

7 P. Bevin ISN at 00:28

8 I. Schelling BOH at 00:29

9 A. Aranburu APT at 00:30

10 M. Schachmann BOH at 00:31