All AlphaTauri departments return to work today

The team details the new processes that continue in the factory

Formula 1 factories are back in business this week and do so with a new safety protocol to prevent covid-19 infections.

AlphaTauri, like Mercedes and Renault, has reopened the doors on Monday of its factories in Italy and the United Kingdom. The Italian team has prepared a plan for a gradual return to work during the month of June. At the moment, not all the team staff will return to the factory. Rotating shifts will be established so that some of the staff work at home one week and the other in the office. The following week, the employees’ workplace will be reversed.

Differentiated and spaced shifts have also been established to prevent workers from coinciding in the shift change and the number of people who can be in the building at the same time has been limited.

SANITARY PROTOCOL:

Masks are provided for employees, who must use them on a constant basis. Constant cleaning Disinfecting hand gel available at the entrances and in the office. Symptom and temperature control at home compulsory. time machines Reorganization of the offices to ensure physical distance Hours and routes of access to the factory modified according to the situation

From the team they assure that they have already learned to “smile with the eyes”, since the new reality is to work with the mask on. From the factory they assure that they feel like on the first day of school. More than two months after the factory closed, decreed by the Italian Government on March 23, Faenza opens its doors.

Last Saturday the production department returned to activity and today the technical, administrative, racing team and Bicester wind tunnel in England did it.

The factory will keep its employees’ health safe through tests and procedures during this return to work. All employees underwent serology last week.

SEROLOGY PROTOCOL: This is a study to detect if the person had, at any time, current or in the past, the covid-19 virus in the body. It is carried out by qualified personnel from a specialized and accredited laboratory in a building independent from the main factory, with three entrances and exits. If the result is negative, the person can return to work. If positive, a new sample is taken from the worker and the worker must be isolated for 14 days at home.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.