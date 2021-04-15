Tour of Colombia: teams, favorites and route

04/16/2021 at 12:59 AM CEST

EFE

With a wide range of candidates for the title, including the Hispanic-Colombian Oscar Seville, the locals Hernando Bohorquez, Darwin Atapuma, Juan Pablo Suárez Y Danny Osorio, the Vuelta a Colombia 2021 will start this Friday, which will also have teams from Mexico, Ecuador, Panama and Bolivia in action.

After this Friday’s 7.6-kilometer prologue to be held in Yopal, capital of the department of Casanare (east), nine stages will be run, including a 19.8-kilometer time trial, after which the successor of Diego Camargo, today at EF Education Nippo.

In the race there will be 175 cyclists, 137 elites and 38 sub-23, who are part of 25 teams.

Seville commands Team Medellín; Bohorquez, who closed a two-year journey with Astana, is with Suarez EPM’s chief of ranks Scott, and Osorio It is the trump card of Paisa Pride.

Atapuma is the card that Colombia Tierra de Atletas will play, which will have in its ranks Jesus David Peña already Didier Merchán, champion and runner-up of the Youth Tour and that it is already a fact that next year they will race in World Tour teams.

As for foreigners, the Ecuadorian Movistar Team is committed to what they can do with the experienced Second Navarrete Y Jorge Luis Montenegro.

The Mexican Canel’s Zero has the Colombian as strong men Heiner Parra and to the “little man” Efren Santos, while the Bolivians of Pío Rico go with Fredy Gonzalez, medalist in the time trial of the South American Games Cochabamba (2018), as his card to show.

“The Vuelta this year will be tough, there are a lot of costs,” he said. Raul Mesa, the general manager of EPM Scott, a role he assumed after being the most successful technician in Colombian cycling.

He considered that the fourth stage, the one that ends at Alto de La Línea, a peak at 3,265 meters of altitude in the Central Cordillera of the Andes, will be one of the days that will define the title.

The sixth stage will also be key, a time trial of almost 20 kilometers of ascent between Chinchiná and Manizales, in the tourist region of the Eje Cafetero.

The runners will throw their remains in the penultimate stage, the day that ends in Alto del Vino, located at 2,900 meters above sea level.

The next day the race ends in Bogotá with a circuit.

The 71st edition of the Vuelta a Colombia, which will end on the 25th of this month, will have 1,190 kilometers divided into a prologue and nine stages. The race returns to category 2.2 on the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar.