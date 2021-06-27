Tour France 2021 – Van der Poel wins solo and is the new leader

06/27/2021

On at 17:50 CEST

The Dutch Cyclist Mathieu Van der Poel se awarded the second stage of the 2021 Tour de France with a final at the Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan (183 kilometers) and, in addition, snatches the leadership from the French Julian Alaphilippe after prevailing alone.

Van der poelThanks to the bonuses, he dressed in the yellow leader’s jersey that his grandfather never wore Raymond Poulidor.

The Alpecin rider, who makes his debut in the Gallic round, passed the two passes through the Brittany Wall, both rewarded, and beat the Slovenians at the finish line. Tadej pogacar, defending champion, and Primoz Roglic.

Pello Bilbao it remains in the twelfth position as the best Spanish in the gala round.