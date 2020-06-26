Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme gave an interview to the . agency to talk about your expectations for the next edition of the Grande Boucle (August 29 – September 20).

Prudhomme believes that it will be a unique edition, in which the wind can be protagonist and where he expects it to be public, although to a lesser extent. “It will be a unique Tour, it has never been held so late, in the summer but outside the holiday period. It will be a unique Tour, there will be many unknowns about the riders and their way of preparation will be different. It will be less hot but more windy. And on the roads there will be less people but there will be a party, that yes, respecting the sanitary measures “.

The Tour director stated that they are in constant contact with the authorities to analyze the evolution of the situation and the measures to be taken and ensured the presence of the great figures of the platoon. “From the beginning we have been in contact with the public and sports authorities. I was struck by the cycling unit when listening to the authorities. There were few conversations in March and April because it was incongruous to talk about sport at the time. The situation changes day by day. The measures will be defined between the end of August. Yes we can say that the best runners will come. The caravan will have 100 vehicles, 60% less than in previous years. The economic crisis has affected several sectors “

Prudhomme dared to venture some of these measures that the Tour de France has decided to take to curb possible infections. “Surely there will be no kisses or hugs at the podium ceremony. And to the public we recommend that this is not the best year to collect autographs. Fans will be able to come to the Tour but there will be a demanding screening. In ports we will give priority to those who climb on foot, by bicycle or authorized transport. But I repeat, the situation evolves day by day and we do not know what will happen in two months “. He also stated that the Criterium of the Dauphiné (12-16 August) will also be able to see these planned measures in action to make the Tour de France is a party while the threat of the coronavirus is stopped.