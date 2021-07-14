Tour de France: Vingegaard Unchained

07/14/2021 at 12:28 AM CEST

betfair

FEES TO THE WINNER OF THE SEVENTEENTH STAGE OF THE 2021 TOUR OF FRANCE

Wednesday, July 14

For a few days now, the strength of Tadej Pogacar in the Tour de France has been questioned by various cyclists. The one who put the Slovenian the most afraid was Jonas Vingegaard, a stranger until this Tour de France, who has had to take the reins of the Jumbo before the abandonment of Primoz Roglic. The Dane picked up the reigning champion of the French round at Mont Ventoux and hopes to do the same in the second Pyrenean stage with the collaboration of his fittest henchman: Wout van Aert.

Togacar has more than five minutes of advantage and also hopes to save time in the time trial of the penultimate day, therefore, he is not excessively worried that the Dane could break the race and take some time to clear up a fight for the podium where five runners are less than a minute apart. The stage has 179 kilometers with the hardness concentrated in the final part, where the Peyresoude, Val Louron will be climbed and it will end with the special category of the Portet (16.3 kilometers at 8.7%). We are talking about ports with a lot of tradition in the Tour de France and we believe that the height that they will climb to 2,209 meters could be a determining factor.

As we have already analyzed, we see very strong a Vingegaard that trades at [5.00] being a great market opportunity. To Pogacar -the big favorite for quota [3.50]- He took him in two kilometers for almost a minute at Mont Ventoux, although he would later lose his advantage on the descent. On this occasion he ends up at the top, giving Vingegaard a great option to shine like few times in his young career. We believe that the Tour leader will apply the economizer, although you never know with his excessive ambition at 22 years old.

As it is a final port in height, we cannot ignore the Latin representation for this stage triumph, starting with a Richard Carapaz that trades at [9.00] or Rigoberto Urán to [17.00]. If we believe that an escape can be successful with Colombians, let’s not lose sight of Nairo Quintana -very combative in this Tour- at quota [17.00] or a Miguel Ángel López who introduces himself to [21.00] with Movistar desperately seeking to win a stage.

Being July 14, you already know that it is a national holiday in France and therefore we do not rule out exit attacks to receive easy applause. If the escape is allowed to go a long way, let’s not lose sight of David Gaudu’s local options. [21.00] or Julian Alaphilippe to [71.00]. They are the main candidates of a country that will continue without finding a successor to Bernard Hinault as the last national winner in 1985, but that does give them a stage that smells like scabech in the general classification to fight.