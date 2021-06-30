Tour de France time trial stage 5 live: Changé

SPORT.es

0

opt-ncrr-page = “50”

The 2021 Tour de France continues today with the fifth stage, corresponding to a time trial between Changé Y Laval (27.2 km). If the live narration does not appear, click HERE.

More information

More information

The dutch Mathieu Van der Poel he will defend the yellow jersey away from his specialty in a ‘chrono’ where the favorites should not waste much time.

Follow the Tour de France on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

RELATED NEWS

Tour de France 2021: schedule and where to watch the stages on TV



2021 Tour de France route: Profiles of all stages



From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it live via DAZN on the Eurosport channels.