Tour de France organizers will sue the spectator who caused the dramatic accident with a poster and fled



The peloton protested the measures taken by the organization regarding the care of cyclists.

The Tour de France 2021 it did not start in a good way. The spectacle for the yellow jersey has been overshadowed by the falls frequent that the cyclists of the peloton have suffered. The most terrifying and unusual occurred in the first stage, when a fan generated a massive collision by crossing a sign on the road. The Tour de France organizers decided suing the offender for unintentional injuries.

The worst Tour de France crash I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/1jngQE1pYg – daniel mcmahon (@cyclingreporter) June 26, 2021

The woman fled the road before security officials reached the site of the unfortunate mass fall. She was dressed in a yellow raincoat and had sunglasses, which made her search even more difficult.

Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France, confirmed that they do not know the whereabouts of the woman in question: “She is missing, and in search and capture“, he pointed. The crimes she would face could land her in prison, as well as cost her financially.

The gendarmes continue the search with the data they were able to collect from the rest of the fans present at the time of the accident.

Tour de France in stop

It is Tuesday, at the start of stage 4, the cyclists set foot on the ground and stopped for a few seconds, as a form of protest against the measures taken – or not taken – by the organization to take care of them.

The serious fall occurred in the last kilometers of the stage, and the whole peloton went together, at full speed, in order not to waste time. The cyclists want the stopwatch to stop at least five kilometers before the finish, so that the members of the peloton who have no chance of winning the stage by sprinting can slow down without being hurt in the final classification.

These spectacular and regrettable crashes could set a precedent. Cyclists are very close and want some aspects of the regulation changed for their benefit. For unexpected reasons, it may be a very historic Tour de France.