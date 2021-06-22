Tour de France 20211 – Pogacar: “It is a privilege to defend the title”

06/22/2021

On at 13:21 CEST

.

Four days before the start of the Tour de France in Brest, the Slovenian Tadej pogacar (UAE Emirates) is in good physical condition and confident to face “the privilege of returning to the Tour to defend the title” that he won in 2020 with only 21 years.

“It is a privilege to return to the Tour as a defending champion. It has been a difficult year for many people and we look forward to giving everyone 3 weeks of exciting racing,” said the Emirati team leader.

PogacarThe 22-year-old will appear at the starting line supported by the results achieved this season, which include the Tour of the UAE, the Tirreno Adriatico, Liege Bastoña and the Tour of Slovenia.

“My year so far has gone very well and I am looking forward to starting this Tour with good preparation and good conditions. I have confidence in myself and in my team, we are looking forward to the challenge.”

UAE Team Emirates has unveiled the team that will compete in the Tour de France from June 26 to July 18, with a mix of climbers and flat-terrain experts to support the Slovenian.

The training is made up of – Tadej pogacar (SLO), Rafal Majka (POL), Davide formolo (ITA), Brandon McNulty (USA), Marc hirschi (SUI), Mikkel bjerg (DIN), Vegard Stake Laengen (NOR) and Rui Costa (FOR).

The team manager will be Spanish Joxean Fernández Matxín, who will be accompanied in the technical tasks by Andrej Hauptman Y Simone pedrazzini.

“Our objective for this year is clear: we are going to try to defend the title that Tadej pogacar won last year, so we’ve built a team around him. We have a good mix of youth and experience to support Tadej with a strong block of climbers and also solid corridors for the flat roads, “he noted Fernandez Matxin.

The Basque coach considers that the task will not be easy, since “the other teams will score us a lot, but we are confident and we know that a great result is within the capabilities of Tadej and the team”.