Tour de France 2021 | Van Aert wins the clock and Pogacar already celebrates his second Tour de France – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Van Aert wins the clock and Pogacar already celebrates his second Tour de France

Van Aert won the time trial on stage 20 of the Tour. Pogacar did not want to take risks and from the beginning it was seen that he was going calmly so as not to be involved in some mishap that would make him lose what he had achieved. It is the second consecutive Tour that he has won, becoming the only rider in history to achieve it before the age of 23. Second will be Vingegaard and third Carapaz. More, sixth.

00:02:22, 8 hours ago