Tour de France 2021 | Van Aert honors Merckx and leaves Cavendish without a record – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Van Aert honors Merckx and leaves Cavendish record-less

Wout Van Aert claimed victory on the Champs Elysees ahead of Philipsen and Cavendish. The Belgian adds his third triumph in this edition and thus leaves the Briton without surpassing the historical record of stage victories of Eddy Merckx. Tadej Pogacar revalidates his success in the French round and is proclaimed the new winner of the Tour de France 2021. Vingegaard and Carapaz accompany him on the podium.

00:03:34, 25 minutes ago