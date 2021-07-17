Tour de France 2021: Van Aert flies with the ‘goat’: No changes to the Top 10

Updated 07/17/2021 – 18:06

I time it between Libourne and Sant-Emillion, of 30.8 kilometers, did not have the great incentive of the last year where Tadej pogacar snatched the yellow from Primoz Roglic. Mind you, the order of second and third place on the podium was at stake. Also, from the Spanish prism, there was the illusion of knowing if Enric Mas and Pello Bilbao They could move up positions in the Top 10.

The favorites were clear: Asgreen, Van Aert, Kng, Bissegger, Bjerg, Nielsen … and Pogacar, who wants it all in this Tour de France. Kng soon learned that Asgreen I was going to get over him.

“I am very disappointed. I wanted to win today, I had felt very good these days. I was very motivated; maybe too much. I started too strong and paid for the effort. I am a specialist, I usually know what I have to do, but this is the Tour. been my fault “, he acknowledged Kng to France Tlvisions.

Shortly after, Van aert He made a great time (35’53 ”) that nominated him as a possible candidate for stage victory. He sat on the winner’s sofa waiting to see what the rest of the ‘roosters’ that were left to leave would do. Pello BilbaoOn the other hand, he made us dream – despite his problems with the radio that caused him to pedal without reference in the last 10 km – with an overtaking to Guillaume Martin. More I lost 31 ” with Lutsenko and kept his 6th place while the Basque took 31 ” from Martin but it was not enough to reach the 8 that remained in the hands of the French.

Vingegaard, flying

The one with Jumbo, the great sensation of the Tour, he fought for the victory thanks to a lavish start with the ‘goat’ although he lowered his performance in the final stretch and it did not help him to beat his partner Van aert. Everything stayed at home.

Vingegaard, who hit the stick again, will leave Paris happy with his second place in the zurrn – he confirmed it yesterday against a Carapaz inferior – and knowing himself the only one capable of having hurt Pogacar. He did it on Mont Ventoux. Tadej, for his part, dreamed of his fourth success of this ‘Grande Boucle’ but the ‘goat’, the same one that last year made him eternal, this time reminded him that there are other better cyclists. Van Aert, Who already knows what it is to win a massive sprint, a high mountain stage and an individual time on the Tour, he was the happiest man at the finish line. Asgreen and Vingegaard, were second and third.