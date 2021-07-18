Tour de France 2021 | Van Aert flies on the ‘goat’ and Pogacar rides the yellow – Cycling video

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | Van Aert flies in the ‘goat’ and Pogacar walks the yellow

Wout van Aert took the victory in the individual time trial of the 20th stage of the Tour de France. The Belgian set a time of 35 ’53’ ‘on the finish line, 21’ ‘better than Asgreen and 32’ ‘than Vingegaard, 2nd and 3rd respectively. Tadej Pogacar did not want to contest the stage and entered 57 ” behind the winner. Among the favorites there were no changes in the general classification. Vingegaard and Carapaz will accompany the Slovenian on the podium.

00:01:29, 9 hours ago