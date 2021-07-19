Tour de France 2021: Van Aert breaks the record to Cavendish in full tribute to Pogacar in Paris

The Champs Elysées they exalted Tadej pogacar, the new king of the Tour de France. The Slovenian, who already fastened his yellow jersey in 2020 after going back to Primoz Roglic In the time trial of La Planche des Belles Filles, a tribute was given with his team through the streets of Paris.

In any case, this last stage of the French round – which many criticize is not one hundred percent competitive enough to decide the general – offered two great incentives: check if Cavendish could finally break away from the record of Merckx (the 34 triumphs that the English equal before reaching the city of love) and visualize if Van Aert, The man who is worth everything, managed to close in an unbeatable way winning the sprint in a race where he gave victories in the mountain stage and chrono. This Sunday, the Belgian also conquered a sprint ‘prepared’ for ‘Cavs’.

The ‘general’ who repeats

Pogacar, the ‘gammer’ of fashion, cemented the victory in the first week of the Tour. You sweep in the clock putting time to your rivals. Before his show in Laval Espace Mayenne, Alaphilippe He had already given the dream photo to his countrymen with his idyllic premiere in Landerneau; Van der poel he had cried in yellow for his grandfather; Merlier did ‘double’ for Alpecin and Cavendish was warning in Fougres of what was to come.

On Chteauroux, Valence and Carcassonne the rest of the triumphs of ‘Cavs’ before landing in Paris. Mohoric, doubly, Or? Connor, Van Aert, Politt, Mollema and Konrad they raised their arms thanks to their riding while the Belgian repeated in a chrono where everything was already decided.

In the mountains, despite the impetus of Vingegaard (the only one who made Pogacar suffer – he did it on Mont Ventoux) and Carapaz, no one saved Kuss and the mentioned Van aert managed to take a victory away from a yellow jersey that ‘paved’ the way to Paris due to the large number of falls that occurred at the beginning of the competition and that sent people like Roglic, your main rival, or Marc Soler.

Haunted by polemics

During these three weeks there have been several controversial moments. The first came in the first stage when a German fan threw the peloton causing falls and injuries that, in the end, marked the Tour. There was also a raid on Pau al Bahrain Due to an alleged connection with doping, there were complaints about strange noises on bicycles or doubts regarding strange drinks. TO Pogacarthey also nagged at him about the past of his directors and about his high performance. Actually, nothing really serious to hold onto.

Bad fortune for the Spanish

It was not the best race for the cyclists in Spain who did not raise their arms and it has been three years without doing it. The last to do so was Omar friar in 2018. Cortina, Erviti and Valverde they came close to doing so. Own Omar and Izagirre they leaked into leaks that they could not solve while other national corridors had to be aware of the leaders.

Those, Enric Mas and Pello Bilbao they managed to sneak into the Top 10. The first was 6 when he tried to reach the podium or at least improve the Top 5 of last year and the Basque, who only cooks all his dishes, was 9 after a whole race running against him.

It was another ‘gray’ Tour for the Spaniards. The loss in terms of the number of members, the absence of a great ‘rooster’ that fights for the highest levels and the circumstances of the race have prevented successes from being celebrated in our country. The Spaniards had no luck in which Cavendish (despite his ‘stumble’ in Paris) and, above all Pogacar, were the great winners.