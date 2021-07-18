Tour de France 2021 | Unfortunate scene of Cavendish recriminating his mechanic in front of dozens of fans

To Mark Cavendish he must not have liked the steering adjustment of his bike, just before the 19th stage of the 2021 Tour de France where he aspired to win a new sprint and add 35 wins to beat Eddy Merckx’s record. In fact, the British cyclist left a friendly image embracing the Belgian legend and sharing a few seconds of pure emotion and respect, where even the Cannibal wished him luck and literally told him to hopefully win and add his 35th triumph to remain alone as a rider. with more stage victories in the gala round.

However, Cavendish had one of his usual moments of rage and not liking the adjustment of the direction of his bicycle, he was the protagonist of a scene in which left the mechanic in a very bad place of the Deceuninck-Quick Step. You can see how they both check the direction of the bike by grabbing the handlebar and turning the front wheel. Something should not be adjusted to the liking of the runner and, from there, a very unpleasant scream, hit the bike on the ground, threw it very badly at his mechanic and got on the bus screaming.

The worst thing about this scene is not the rudeness of the mechanic and, in a way, disrespecting him using these forms, but rather everything happened before the astonished gaze of dozens of fans that at the start they met near the team bus to see him or Julian Alaphilippe. Cavendish is famous for his anger with some journalists, blaming colleagues in the peloton and even starring in very unsportsmanlike scenes in the race, such as when he threw Heinrich Haussler in a sprint on the Tour of Switzerland and generated a terrible fall or when in a Giro de Italy knocked one of Marcel Kittel’s pitchers to the ground.

In this 2021 Tour de France where it has been reborn, Cavendish had once again won the admiration of the whole world of cycling thanks to his victories and his desire to improve as well as for his excited hugs with colleagues when he won or saved the out of control. You can lose that respect for this video, where you did not choose the forms, the place or the moment well.

Apologies afterwards

Hours after the event, Cavendish himself was aware of this error and published a message with the team’s mechanics, asking for the pertinent apologies and regretting his own attitude.

During a stage of the Tour de France, as riders we expose ourselves to dangerous situations and I want my bike to be perfect, to help me be protected. My bike had some problems that I detected this morning. I shouldn’t have reacted like that and I shouldn’t have made it public. I have a close friendship with my mechanics for over a decade and they work to make sure everything runs smoothly.

