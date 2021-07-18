Tour de France 2021 | Today’s stage: Libourne – Saint-Émilion (30.8 KM)

Profile and route of the 20th stage

The 20th stage of the 2021 Tour de France takes place today, Saturday, July 17, starting in the town of Pas de la Case and ending in Saint-Gaudens after 30.8 kilometers of travel. Second time trial and decisive day for the general of the Tour where the champion will be decided. Flat day without mountainous difficulties.

Tour de France

Did you know? Since when and why did the Tour end on the Champs Elysees

9 HOURS AGO

Alberto Contador’s prediction

Alberto Contador analyzed in ‘La Montonera’ the profile and route of the 20th stage of the Tour de France, with 30.8 kilometers between Libourne and Saint-Emilion. The penultimate stage arrives with an individual time trial that can be decisive for second position. Vingeegard is a favorite over Carapaz in a day with the incentive to see if Pogacar can close his excellent career with another win.

Contador’s prediction (20th stage): A flat time trial for specialists

Where to watch the 2021 Tour de France on television and online

Follow all the stages of the Tour de France 2021 live on television and online on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport and GCN App. Enjoy the full broadcast of all stages, all the interviews, the most complete summary of each day and our daily analysis program, ‘La Montonera’ with Alberto Contador and our entire team of experts.

Tour de France

Did you know? The precocity record that Pogacar will hardly be able to beat

11 HOURS AGO

Tour de France

Cavendish seeks to close the Tour in a big way: “I want to win in Paris”

11 HOURS AGO