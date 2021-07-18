Tour de France 2021 | The hard but happy return of Froome: “I hope to return in 2022 to my best level”

“It has been a very beautiful day, among vineyards. This Tour de France for me has been very difficult, very different from all the previous ones I have done, but I am happy to have returned to this beautiful career“, said Froome at the finish line after setting a time of 41.21 minutes in the 30.8 kilometers of route.

Despite the difficulties overcome since his fall in the 2019 Dauphiné, Froome has regained dwell and confidence to stay in the peloton and return to the Tour in 2022.

“I have gained a lot of confidence. I hope to return to my best level, step by step, “said Froome, 36, also with 2 Vueltas a España and 1 Giro d’Italia in his record.

The Tour de Froome

The first stage of the Tour in French Brittany has left a very bumpy day with two massive falls. The second of them took place just seven kilometers from the finish line, with the four-time winner Chris Froome or the Spanish Ion Izagirre involved in it. This time the fault was not of any spectator as it happened in the one that happened minutes ago in the peloton.

Tremendous group crash with Chris Froome involved in the last kilometers

The Briton again left an image of suffering in the course of the 15th stage. Froome continued his ordeal And, after suffering a breakdown that made him lose the group of favorites almost 100 kilometers from the finish line, he suffered a great deal to reconnect with the best in the race.

Froome and his hard day to day: from winning 4 Tours to suffering a lot to return to the group

In the Peyresourde, Chris Froome won the 8th stage of the 2016 Tour de France, after crowning at the head and launching himself into the descent to give a blow to the general of that edition. Five years later, on the 16th stage, and in the same port, the British stayed on Cavendish’s first wheel ramps. Without a doubt, it hurt to see a four-time winner of the gala round like this.

Froome’s Calvary: From winning after Peyresourde to climbing behind Cavendish

Although not everything was going to be images of suffering. The four-time winner of the gala round left a great gesture of companionship during the 19th stage. In a tense moment, with his team chasing the flight so that it wouldn’t take too long, he gave a great relay and showed that he is a rider who can be trusted and that he has not lost the illusion of competing.

An action of pure greatness by Froome: This is how he emptied himself by his team to knock down the leak

