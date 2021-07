Cycling

Tour de France 2021 | The Tour Film: From Van der Poel’s Opening Show to the Pogacar Domain

The exhibitions of Van der Poel in a first week in history, the overwhelming superiority of Pogacar against his rivals in the general classification, the impossible record of Eddy Merckx that Cavendish has managed to equal or the victories of Van Aert in the mountains, against the clock and to sprint. Without a doubt, one of the most spectacular Tour de France in memory.

00:02:13, 2 hours ago