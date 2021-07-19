Tour de France 2021 | The face and the cross of Enric Mas: Not everything is a question of winning

Enric Mas completed an almost perfect first part of the race and left the Alps with his aspirations intact to get on the podium in Paris. A podium that is exactly what you have to ask a cyclist from your entity. It would be a mistake – and it is – to ask him to win the Tour de France. It is the lasts? reality. And before continuing I would like to capture it. Absolutely nothing happens because Pogacar, Vingegaard or Carapaz have walked more than him in the whole race. Enric is a cyclist with ideal conditions to fight for a Grand Tour, of course. But in cycling, like everything in life, you can always meet someone better. More if possible, if you get run over by what may well be the best generation in the history of cycling.

Going back to the Alps, and going back to last year’s Tour, in which he clearly went from less to more and ended up in the top-5, getting into the box was on his legs. Far from relaxations and hazing on duty, Mas appeared always well placed in a first week marked by falls. Where names like Roglic, Superman, Porte or Thomas lost all their options, the Spaniard even came out with an advantage over the best. But the chrono arrived. Far are those in which we still marveled at Quick-Step. To the already head of the Movistar ranks the clock was crossed again and he left a minute before most of his rivals (1 ’49’ ‘with Pogacar, who is out of category). That’s when the dream turned into a nightmare for the next few days.

The worst day of Enric Mas: he gives in to the first change and says goodbye to the podium

The ghosts of the past. The insecurities in your head. In his gaze. Shy. Like his pedaling. And as his threat of attack in Tignes. Feeling that, as reflected in ‘The least expected day’, you do not believe how good it is. At Mont Ventoux doubts continued in his erratic legs and at Col du Porter all options disappeared. A colossus that knocked him down. Along with the chronos, the cross of his Tour de France. But he got up like the greats do. 24 hours later, passing the Tourmalet and holding onto the three roosters of the race in Luz Ardiden. Enric took the side of the coin this time and he stood as the fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse. And even knowing that he was not stronger than them, he tried. And for a moment, lightning because of a bad beast named Pogacar, made us dream. And that is what we want and what we must demand of him.

Attitude of what is. One of the 10? best voltomaniacs in the pack. Of course, Pogacar, Roglic and Bernal are in another step, but due to qualities, Enric can compete face to face with any of the rest. And of course also that in the face of so many monster we would like him to try something different. It is time to rethink it. Let him teach the talent that he has inside more times. That excites us. Let him know that nothing happens for not winning. To the one who gives everything, nothing can ever be reproached. That in his second time as kingpin he came from making a top-5 that, had it not been for an escape allowed for Ben O’Connor, he would have repeated. That on the last day of the high mountains I was with the best. So what You don’t have to be the best to be very good. And he of course is.

A leader in the crisis of Spanish cycling

Maybe some of the blame we also have, among which I include myself, the fans. A hobby, the Spanish, historically “ill used” to celebrate the Tours of Induráin and Contador, to vibrate with the duels of Ocaña against Merckx, to dream of the adventures of Chozas or Perico or hallucinate with what they have always told us about Bahamontes . Enric is neither of them. And it probably never will be. At that point of ‘national hero’ what I at least expect from him is to see him as the alarm clock of a cycling that has already been asleep for several years in the gala round. A cycling that when the next Tour de France begins in 2022 will be on its way to 1500 days without celebrating a victory of its own. A kind of bridge from where we come, the retirement of Alberto Contador in 2017, where we are going, the appearance of a new generation with a promising Juan Ayuso at the helm.

But he walks now in search of his destiny. The one with the story that he wants to write and for which we will all remember him forever. In his head, more than his legs, is the way we do it. If as one of the greats or as one more in passing. Easy, not at all, because here the best in the world live, but it was he himself who had the courage to choose himself as one of them. Now he will have to show that his novel will sell much more than that of a cyclist who was limited to doing the Tours by wheel. It seems far from being able to assault the throne of the Pogacar or Bernal, with whom he will coincide in time. But this Tour has to leave you a premise: not everything is a question of winning. Get us off the couch, Enric.

