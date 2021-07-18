Tour de France 2021 | The consolation prize that Froome has left after the Tour

It never ceases to amaze not seeing Chris Froome for the top positions in the stages of the Tour de France. In this 2021, after a miraculous recoveryIt was the year of the return of the British champion.

After breaking the femur, elbow, hip, and various ribs in a high speed fall during the 2019 Dauphiné Criterium He has not been the same again. Now he works for his teammates and stays in the mountains without showing the strength that accompanied him years before.

Froome’s Calvary: From winning after Peyresourde to climbing behind Cavendish

Despite all this, you cannot fault his great participation in this Tour. He has displayed never-before-seen skills and has shown that a true champion is also reflected in the small details. That is why the Tour de France wanted to reward him as the friendliest and most educated rider in the peloton.

Froome’s tweet reads: “It may not be a yellow jersey, but my mom would be proud.”

Froome and his hard day to day: from winning 4 Tours to suffering a lot to return to the group

