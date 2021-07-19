Tour de France 2021: The 1×1 of the Spaniards in the Tour de France 2021: three years without victories

The Tour de France 2021 It has come to an end and now it’s time to assess. Put black on white everything that has happened on the French roads and study what needs to be improved. That is where the analysis should begin on Spanish cycling, which does not add victories in the Big Boucle since that triumph of Omar Fraile in Mende (2018).

The 2021 Tour ends with two riders in the top10 with no (real) chances of reaching the podium, and several suits in stages. Valverde, Erviti and Izagirre tThey won the glory, although the success did not end up arriving and the shot at the stick was repeated.

Enric Mas (Movistar Team, 6)

Second consecutive top10 of Enric Mas in the Tour de France. It loses a position compared to 2020 and the feelings are quite similar. At no time has he been seen among the real candidates for the podium and has been lacking in aggressiveness. Two very bad days ended with his options, and he ends up signing a positive Tour, but without the feeling of a great champion that he could leave when he was podium in LaVuelta 2019.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorious, 9)

There is a plane destined for Tokyo where it should be Pello Bilbao. Pascual Momparler’s decision is still not understood seeing the great Tour de France made by the Basque cyclist. Sufferer, but brave. Good on all grounds. Cult runner and year after year being one of the best news in Spanish cycling.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team, 25)

In Andorra we dream next to “Bullet“. That lowering of Beixalis was about to crown a Alejandro Valverde that competed a Tour different. Away from the top positions and in which I tried different strategies. A form of running that suits him like a glove, but which has appeared late on the scene. Fly to Tokyo, and options you have.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers, 26)

One of the best gregarious in the world. Jonathan Castroviejo shows race after race, why he is the most trusted man in Egan Bernal or Richard Carapaz. He is in all fields, knows how to manage efforts in the large group and always has great days. Valuable.

Ion Izagirre (Astana, 27)

Tour de France printing. Magnificent round gala for Ion Izagirre, who sought in all possible ways the triumph of the stage. Up, downhill, flat … Multipurpose. It can break careers in different ways and it is a profile that for Olympic games be fundamental. The Basque is one of the best cyclists in Spain.

Cristian Rodriguez (TotalEnergies, 47)

Whoever tries it and tries it will always be well received. In its first Tour de France, Cristian Rodrguez He presented himself in the best way: leaving his stamp. Anyone who did not know him already has his name written down, because he has shown that he knows how to win on the cycling calendar and that he is not afraid of the big stages.

Omar Fraile (Astana, 57)

Tour more than complete. It is the definition of the Gallic round that has Omar friar. The Spanish long-distance road champion showed why he is one of the best in our squad, and he shone as much as the last Lutsenko (leader of Astana) as of a free man on the run. He is still the last Spanish winner in the Tour and he will not miss anything that would be the next.

Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team, 70)

Spectacular Tour de France of one of the reference runners of the Spanish peloton. For his always important teamwork, and for shining for his own show on a breakout. I peeled it off, lifted us off the couch and hit the stick. The pride of Imanol Erviti It has to be through the roof.

Victor De La Parte (TotalEnergies, 74)

A Tour de France with different approaches. Vctor Of The Part started the career helping Pierre Latour. The French will sink, and the Vitorian will not be able to shine despite that freedom for one fall. A broken rib and reach Paris as a success.

Lex Aranburu (Astana, 75)

One of the runners who has amazed the most all year has tried in every possible way in the Tour. He has been seen in favorable endings, also in escapades … 2021 will not be the year of his first triumph in the Big BoucleBut we do not doubt that the future may have its name.

Jess Herrada (Cofidis, 85)

Not a great Tour de France for one of the Olympics in Tokyo 2020. Jess Herrada He did not star in the race as he would have liked and the falls also weighed on him. Now you have to think about the Spanish National Team, with which he has always yielded and is usually an uncontrollable trick and that gives different tactical aspects.

Rubn Fernndez (Cofidis, 87)

It was not him Tour de France better for the Spanish of Cofidis. Rubn Fernndez He tried to overturn the race on his side in a mountain escape, but he was not seen with the best legs to be in the best cuts. What Horseshoe They will not be happy with the gala round, as its quality cannot be doubted.

Jorge Arcas (Movistar, 91)

If for some runner it was a Tour de France special … that’s Jorge Arcace. The man of Movistar ended in Saint-Lary-Soulan a day in honor of his grandfather, which multiplies any emotion. Also, I looked for leaks which make it complete a good Tour de France.

Ivn García Cortina (Movistar, 95)

I tried and not a little. Ivn Garcia Cortina always leaves its stamp on it Tour de France. I sought to get ahead of the sprint at Cavendish, Philipsen or Van Aert, and ended in the 4th position. Finishing off has to be his final goal, because the attitude of the cyclist of the Principality of Asturias.

Carlos Verona (Movistar, 100)

The falls have marked the Tour de France, and Carlos Verona is a witness to it. The man of Movistar He had been an important man for Navarre for several years, but in this Gallic round, bad luck has taken hold of him. Finishing and improving day by day were his objectives.

Carlos Barbero (Qhubeka NextHash, 125)

A Tour at the service of your companions. It is the summary of the gala round that closes Carlos Barberor. In the mass arrivals working for Max walscheid and when the road did not benefit him trying to get as far as possible with a Sergio Henao which also had an inconvenient final week.

Marc Soler (Movistar Team, retirement)

The only Spanish abandonment of the Tour de France and probably one of the most painful moments of the Gallic round. Marc Soler came to the Tour with the aim of being that cyclist capable of being important in many scenarios, but that damn fall caused by a poster of a spectator left him out of the game. He has to come back stronger, because that is what all the Spanish fans expect on the roads.