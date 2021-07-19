Tour de France 2021 | The 10 best moments of the Tour: The most spectacular in recent years

10. Valverde makes us dream of being 41 years old

Sepp Kuss took the victory in the 15th stage of the Tour de France, ending in Andorra. The American attacked Valverde on the last climb and, after a pulse on the descent, reached the finish line with 23 ” over the Spanish cyclist, who was on the verge of a spectacular victory. The ‘Bala’, at 41 years old, made us dream in some last exciting kilometers, but finally he could not hunt down the ‘Durango Kid’.

9. Alaphilippe, first exhibition and first leader

Julian Alaphilippe gave an exhibition on arrival at Landerneau and dressed in the yellow jersey in the 1st stage of the Tour de France. The current world champion attacked on the first ramps of the final level and left sitting both his great rivals, Wout van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel, as well as the men of the general, Primoz Roglic or Tadej Pogacar.

8. Pogacar flies in the chrono and Van Aert heroically defends the yellow

Tadej Pogacar was the winner of the time trial in the 5th stage of the Tour de France. The current champion beat Stefan Kung by 19 “and Jonas Vingegaard by 27”, second and third respectively, and began to lead his great rivals in the general classification. Mathieu Van der Poel defended himself heroically and spectacular to keep the yellow by 9 “against the Slovenian.

7. Vingegaard proves that Pogacar is human in the Ventoux

Jonas Vingegaard launched an attack a kilometer and a half from crowning Mont Ventoux, to which race leader Tadej Pogacar could not respond. For the first time, the Slovenian left his overwhelming dominance behind and became human. The Jumbo Visma rider crowned with a half-minute lead, but the race leader was able to catch him on the descent.

6. Pogacar attacks even as a leader and wins at the Col du Portet

Tadej Pogacar took the victory in the 17th stage of the Tour de France, with a final on the harsh Col du Portet. The Slovenian, who tried in every way throughout the climb, took Vingegaard and Carapaz, the three race bosses, with him and beat them with a imposing final arreón in goal.

5. Van der Poel wears yellow in honor of Loulou

Mathieu Van der Poel He took victory in the 2nd stage of the Tour de France, after being exhibited at the mythical Wall of Brittany. The Dutchman attacked unsuccessfully in the first step, then hit the blow in the final climb against Pogacar and Roglic, who were second and third respectively. The cyclist from Alpecin Fenix, who He dressed in yellow that day, entered visibly excited and dedicated triumph and leadership to his grandfather Raymond Poulidor.

4. Van Aert shows off at Ventoux and achieves the best victory of his career

Wout van Aert took the victory on the 11th stage of the Tour de France, after a day with a double pass through Mont Ventoux. The Belgian, who escaped with Alaphilippe, managed to release all his companions on the second ascent and gave a real display on the high mountain. “It is the biggest victory of my career,” he declared at the finish line.

3. Cavendish makes history with his 34th win and equals Merckx

Mark Cavendish claimed a historic victory coming to the sprint in Carcassonne. The Briton beat Morkov and Philipsen, second and third respectively, equaling Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 wins. A record that he could not beat on the last day on the Champs Elysees and that he will have to wait for next year.

2. Pogacar attacks on the Col du Romme and wins more than half a Tour

Tadej Pogacar starred in a spectacular attack in Col de la Romme, 30 kilometers from the finish line, where the Tour de France blew up. The Slovenian, who had already left Van der Poel or Van Aert on the road, dropped a blow that only Carapaz could follow before succumbing to an exhibition from another era. ‘Tadeo Jones’ reached the finish line with more than three minutes over all his rivals and put the race in his pocket still in the 8th stage.

1. Van der Poel and van Aert turn the race upside down with an attack 215km from the finish line!

Mathieu Van der Poel, leader of the general classification, and Wout Van Aert, third to 30 seconds, were the protagonists of a spectacular attack 215 kilometers from the finish line to make the breakout of the 7th stage. Both managed to open a gap with the peloton that went up to 6 minutes ahead and thus put all the favorites in the general in check. The advantage was reduced in the last kilometers but they gave us one of the most epic afternoons in cycling.

